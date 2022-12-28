France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — France’s defense minister has arrived in Kyiv to discuss further military support for Ukraine. French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu laid a wreath at a heroes’ monument in Ukraine’s capital on Wednesday. He was scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and army officials. While France has been less vocal about its military support for Ukraine than the United States and Britain, the country has sent a steady supply of weapons since Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24. Lecornu tweeted that the French government’s backing is “constant” while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to the war.

