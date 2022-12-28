Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate has been decapitated leaving investigators in the state’s capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what befell the nearly century-old granite statue of Charles Swanston in Sacramento’s William Land Park on Monday. The severed head was found on the ground nearby. The statue is the work of the late sculptor Ralph Stackpole, a famous San Francisco artist during the Great Depression era. An early Sacramento pioneer and settler, Swanston then became a rancher and started a meat-packing business that made him rich.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.