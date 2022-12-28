Sarajevo’s agony echoes as Ukraine braces for a dark winter

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Russia’s repeated attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have left millions of civilians in the cold and the dark. Families who endured the siege of Sarajevo three decades ago know what that’s like. They survived without heat, electricity or running water by improvising. Ukrainians are displaying the same resolve and ingenuity. The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” have independently documented more than 40 attacks by Russia on Ukraine’s electrical power, heat, water and telecommunications facilities since February. Families, neighbors and entire communities band together, brainstorm and resist — as those in Sarajevo did in the 1990s and those in Britain under Nazi Germany’s withering assault 80 years ago.

By BEATRICE DUPUY, RICHARD LARDNER and SABINA NIKSIC Associated Press

