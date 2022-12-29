College scandal middleman blames ‘winning at all costs’

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to send the consultant at the center of the nationwide college admissions scandal to prison for six years. In a memorandum Wednesday, prosecutors said a harsh sentence for Rick Singer was warranted given the “breathtaking” scope of the scheme. Defense attorneys asked for a sentence of a year of home confinement or six months behind bars. Singer is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston next Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in 2019. More than 50 people have already been convicted in the case that involved bribes, embellished athletic accomplishments, and entrance exam cheating to get children from wealthy families into elite U.S. universities.

