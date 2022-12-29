Ethiopian police enter Tigray capital under peace agreement

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s federal police says its members have entered the Tigray region’s capital, Mekele, for the first time in more than a year, under last month’s peace deal between the federal government and Tigray leaders. The federal police said on Facebook Thursday that officers in Mekele will “protect federal properties as part of the country’s constitution.” They will be guarding airports, power and telecom installations and banks. Basic services and humanitarian aid deliveries are gradually resuming in the northern Tigray region. On Thursday, several towns were reconnected to the power network after more than a year and half off the grid.

