Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Office of Technology says the state has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices. Office spokesman Graig Lubsen said Thursday that the office “blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices” as of Dec. 7. He tells The Journal Gazette the Office of Technology “is constantly testing the state system and making sure that the integrity is intact.” The blockage came on the same day that Indiana attorney general Todd Rokita sued TikTok, claiming the video-sharing platform misleads its users, particularly children, about the level of inappropriate content and security of consumer information.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.