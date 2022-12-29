Suspect in killing of Indiana cop seeks to represent himself

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man facing a death penalty charge in the fatal shooting of an Indiana police officer has asked a judge to represent himself, and his appointed attorney wants to withdraw from the case. Court documents show 47-year-old Phillip Matthew Lee of Richmond filed a motion Dec. 22 seeking to represent himself at trial. That same day, his court-appointed defense attorney, Andrew Maternowski, filed a motion seeking to withdraw from the case. Lee’s charged with murder in the death of 28-year-old Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. She died Sept. 18. Lee’s trial is scheduled to begin March 7.

