Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California in 2014 enacted the nation’s first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But state Attorney General Rob Bonta says the thicker, reusable plastic bags that many retailers now use may not be recyclable as required by law. He’s asked six bag manufacturers to back up their claims the bags can be recycled. He’s threatened legal action that could include banning their use or issuing fines. The American Chemistry Council says manufacturers disagree with Bonta’s characterization, and two of the companies told The Associated Press they comply with state law. The other four did not respond to requests for comment.

