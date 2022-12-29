US bankruptcy court approves $121M clergy abuse settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge has approved a $121 million reorganization plan for one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. as it tries to stem financial losses from clergy abuse claims that date back decades. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe in New Mexico announced the outcome Thursday. In a statement, Archbishop John C. Wester said he hopes the agreement will bring a measure of justice and relief to victims. He also said he realizes that nothing can ever compensate them for “the criminal and horrendous abuse they endured.” It’s been four years since the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy reorganization to resolve the mounting claims.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.