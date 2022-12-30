Algerian journalist jailed and his media offices shut down

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A defense lawyer says a prominent Algerian journalist is behind bars and the offices of his website and radio station have been shut down based on accusations that they threaten state security. Ihsane El-Kadi was detained on Dec. 23 at his home at midnight and held in a police facility until Thursday, when he appeared in an Algiers court. The lawyer says an investigating judge ordered El-Kadi kept in custody and the case is linked to crowdfunding used to finance his Maghreb Emergent website and Webradio station. The outlets were seen by many as outposts of free debate that provided a platform for pointing out contradictions or shortfalls in the government’s policies.

