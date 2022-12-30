Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups

ATLANTA (AP) — After mass shootings, the loss felt by marginalized groups already facing discrimination is compounded. Some public health experts say the risk for mental health issues is greater for the groups — communities of color and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community among them. The trauma is especially acute when the shootings happen at schools, churches, clubs or other places that previously served as pillars of those communities. Some have rebuilt their spaces, some are still working to rebuild, and some never will reopen. The Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado says it will eventually reopen at the same location with a new design and a museum to honor five people killed last month in a targeted shooting.

