Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Officials are investigating a fatal police shooting in a Olathe, Kansas, on New Year’s Eve. Olathe police said in a news release that an officer shot and killed a 27-year-old man after being called to a physical disturbance at a home in the Kansas City suburb. Police Sgt. Joel Yeldell says the man left the home with an “edged weapon” and moved toward officers. He says officers tried to use a stun gun on the man but he continued to advance toward them. One officer shot the man, and he died at the scene. An investigation is continuing. No officers were injured.

