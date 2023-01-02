Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say an ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences has been returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago. The repatriation is part of Egyptian government efforts to stop the trafficking of its stolen antiquities. The top official at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said at a handover ceremony on Monday in Cairo that the sarcophagus dates back to the Late Dynastic Period of ancient Egypt, an era that spanned the last of Pharaonic rulers from 664 B.C. until Alexander the Great’s campaign in 332 B.C.

