Burkina Faso rights group alleges 28 dead in ethnic killings

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A rights group in Burkina Faso has charged that volunteer militia groups supporting the army have killed dozens of civilians of the ethnic Fulani group, including children, in the troubled country’s west. Daouda Diallo, executive secretary of the civic group the Collective Against Impunity and Stigmatization of Communities, said Tuesday that the military supporters killed nearly 30 civilians last week in Nouna town, a predominately Fulani and Muslim community. Burkina Faso’s Fulani people have been increasingly targeted by the military and local defense militias because they are suspected of supporting the West African country’s Islamic extremist rebels that have been inflicting violence on the country for years.

By ARSENE KABORE and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

