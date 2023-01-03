Elon Musk cuts Twitter expenses by falling behind on bills

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk is trying to slash expenses at Twitter as close to zero as possible while his personal wealth shrinks — and this apparently has included falling behind on rent at the company’s offices. Twitter owes $136,260 in overdue rent on its offices on the 30th floor of a building in downtown in San Francisco. That’s according to a lawsuit filed by the building’s landlord last week. Columbia REIT 650 California LLC served a notice to Twitter on Dec. 16 informing it that it would be in default if it didn’t pay within five days. The lawsuit says the five days elapsed without payment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.