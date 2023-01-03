Indiana medical board sets doctor’s hearing in abortion case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s medical licensing board next month will hear a case involving the Indianapolis doctor who this past summer provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio. The Feb. 23 hearing is the first step in determining the medical license status of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist whom the Indiana attorney general claimed violated privacy laws after Bernard spoke to an Indianapolis newspaper about the Ohio girl’s treatment. Attorneys for Bernard stated the doctor followed Indiana’s abortion and child abuse reporting requirements while the child’s case was being investigated by Ohio authorities, court documents from December show.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

