WHO worried about surge of COVID in China amid lack of info

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says the agency is “concerned about the risk to life in China” amid the coronavirus’ explosive spread across the country and the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that the agency recently met with Chinese officials to ask for more details about COVID-19 issues including hospitalization rates and genetic sequences. Tedros said he understood why numerous countries have recently taken measures against travelers coming from China. He said “it’s understandable that some countries are taking steps to prevent their citizens” given the void of information about COVID-19.

