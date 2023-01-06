EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of the American Lung Association says a Biden administration proposal to lower the limits for a deadly air pollutant doesn’t go far enough. The Environmental Protection Agency says tougher standards for soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year. A proposal released Friday by the EPA would set maximum levels of 9 to 10 micrograms of fine particle pollution per cubic meter of air, down from 12 micrograms set a decade ago. American Lung Association president Harold Wimmer says science shows “stronger limits are urgently needed.” The association reports Fresno, California, is the metropolitan area with the worst short-term particle pollution.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.