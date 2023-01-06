Germany to supply around 40 armored carriers to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says Berlin aims to supply around 40 Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine in this year’s first quarter. Officials gave more details of the plan, which marks another notable shift forward in Germany’s weapons deliveries to Ukraine, after Germany announced its intention to send the Marder APCs following a phone call between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday. Germany has already given significant military aid, including howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and an IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system, with three more of the those set to follow this year.

