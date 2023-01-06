Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing to ask Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, which was submitted this week and is riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week. Native American lawmakers say they’re now spending time responding to the proposal rather than focusing on their legislative priorities. Regier says a constituent wrote the proposed resolution. He did not respond to an email asking if he planned to introduce it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.