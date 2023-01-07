Pakistan frees 524 Afghan migrants from Karachi jail

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embassy in Pakistan says hundreds of its nationals have been released from a Karachi prison. Pakistani police last month detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals who entered the city without valid travel documents. The 524 released Afghans include 54 women and 97 children, Afghanistan’s embassy in Islamabad said Saturday. Pictures of Afghan children crammed into a cell of the central jail in Karachi went viral on social media, drawing appeals for their release along with their parents. The detentions underscored the tense relations between the two countries.

