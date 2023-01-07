Thousands of Israelis protest new government’s policies

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are protesting plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms. The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, days after the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history was sworn in. The protest was led by left-wing and Arab members of the Israeli parliament known as Knesset. They say plans by the new Cabinet will hinder judicial system and widen societal gaps. They are criticizing Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who recently unveiled the government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court. Protesters also call for peace and co-existence between Jews and Arabs in the country.

