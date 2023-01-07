Utility: No gas leaks found near blast that leveled 3 homes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Utility officials say no natural gas leaks were found around an explosion that left three homes destroyed in a northeast Philadelphia neighborhood and sent five people to hospitals a few hours into the new year. A Philadelphia Gas Works official told more than 100 people at a meeting Wednesday night that gas mains and service lines looked to be in good condition, but the company doesn’t know about portions that are the responsibility of property owners. The 3 a.m. Sunday blast in Port Richmond reduced two buildings to rubble and left a third ready for demolition. More than 40 other homes and nearby cars were also damaged.

