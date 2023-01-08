Bus crash near Uganda-Kenya border kills at least 20

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police say at least 20 people have been killed and 49 others injured in a bus crash near the border of Uganda and Kenya. A Ugandan regional police spokesman said Sunday that the bus was coming from the town of Mbale and it crashed Saturday night after crossing into Kenya on the way to Nairobi. A Kenyan police commander told local media that the Kenya-registered bus lost control and veered off the road. The official said that most of the victims were Ugandans.

