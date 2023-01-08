Cyprus’ new archbishop enthroned, no Russian clerics attend

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The head of Cyprus’ Orthodox Church Archbishop Georgios formally has assumed his new duties following an enthronement ceremony. The event evoked the splendor of centuries of Byzantine tradition before an audience of clergy from around the world with the notable exception of the Russian church. Russian Patriarch Kirill sent no representatives at Sunday’s ceremony at the St. Barnabas Cathedral following the Cyprus Church’s decision to support the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s independence, in line with the position of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul. The Ukrainian Church’s Metropolitan Symeon and Archbishop Efstratios were in attendance. Archbishop Georgios was bedecked in crimson and gold-trimmed liturgical vestments.

