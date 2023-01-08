Michigan sheriff: Man shot family before killing himself

PULLMAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators for a Michigan sheriff’s office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee Township on Saturday afternoon. The statement says an uncle of the woman called police after going to the house to check on the family. The sheriff’s office identified the victims as 35-year-old Cindy Clouse and two children, ages 10 and 13. The statement said police believe 34-year-old Roger Kyle Hagger shot Clouse and their children before killing himself but did not provide more detail on the continuing investigation.

