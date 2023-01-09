Lawyer urges jurors to acquit ex-NY doctor in sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer said at the start of the trial of a former New York gynecologist that her client pleaded guilty in state court to sexually abusing patients, but that he’s not guilty of federal charges of enticing women to cross state lines to be abused. Attorney Deirdre Von Dornum told jurors Monday that they can “cancel” and “condemn” Robert Hadden, but she said they shouldn’t convict him because he didn’t know where his patients were coming from each day and that any sexual abuse was unplanned. A prosecutor emphasized the sexual abuse in his opening statement, saying jurors would be convinced to convict Hadden, who is accused of having sexually abused nearly 150 patients.

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.