Russia launches criminal probes on prominent Kremlin critics

Russian authorities have announced criminal probes against a famous actor critical of the war in Ukraine and a philanthropist who supports the Russian opposition. Monday’s announcement of the parallel investigations are part of a months-long, sweeping crackdown on dissent. Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that its chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered the launch of criminal case against Artur Smolyaninov, a prominent Russian film and theater actor who left the country after Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine and repeatedly spoke out against the war. Separately, Russia’s Interior Ministry placed prominent philanthropist Boris Zimin on an international wanted list on fraud charges.

