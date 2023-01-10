After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry’s “Spare”

LONDON (AP) — After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers have the chance to judge Prince Harry’s book for themselves. “Spare” went on sale around the world on Tuesday. In Britain, a few stores opened at midnight to sell copies of “Spare” to diehard royal devotees and the merely curious. Many people said they wanted to form their own opinion of the book after days of snippets and debate on news sites and television. In the ghostwritten memoir, Harry recounts his disputes with brother Prince William, lacerates Britain’s tabloid press and accuses his stepmother Camilla of leaking stories to the media to burnish her own reputation. Buckingham Palace has not commented.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.