DeSantis reups Florida environment pledge made 4 years ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reaffirming a commitment to clean water he made exactly four years ago. DeSantis, who began his second term this month, signed an executive order Tuesday rewewed efforts to improve the environment. Among Florida’s issues are red tide and blue-green algae blooms, as well the yearslong effort to restore the Everglades. As he did in 2019, he has ordered Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection to make those issues a priority. The order also pledges $3.5 billion for water projects over the next four years. DeSantis said protecting the environment is the right thing to do, and it also helps tourism.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.