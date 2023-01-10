Doctors: Bills’ Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is described as being in good spirts, while undergoing testing for a second day at a Buffalo hospital to determine what led to him going into cardiac arrest during a game last week. Hamlin posted a note on social media saying he’s not quite home yet, a day after being transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center. The tests being conducted on Hamlin also will determine when he can be discharged.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.