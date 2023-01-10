Doctors: Bills’ Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is described as being in good spirts, while undergoing testing for a second day at a Buffalo hospital to determine what led to him going into cardiac arrest during a game last week. Hamlin posted a note on social media saying he’s not quite home yet, a day after being transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center. The tests being conducted on Hamlin also will determine when he can be discharged.