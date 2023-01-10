EPA to award $100M to boost environmental justice programs
By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $100 million in competitive grants for projects that advance environmental justice in communities disproportionately affected by industrial pollution and other hazards. The funding, established through the 2022 climate and health law signed by President Joe Biden, marks the largest environmental justice grants the agency has ever offered. The program will be overseen by EPA’s new office of environmental justice and external civil rights, which EPA Administrator Michael Regan created last year. The office includes more than 200 staff members at EPA headquarters and in 10 U.S. regions. The agency announced the awards Tuesday.