Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms

MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz, chair of the Florida Democrats, sent a long letter Monday to the state’s executive committee members complaining about a lack of resources, a lack of volunteers to knock on doors, and a failure to present unified messaging. In November’s midterms, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points, and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.