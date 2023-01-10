Millennial Money: 5 tactics to pay buy now, pay later debt

After the holiday season, those “buy now, pay later” bills will come due. If you’ve taken on too much debt or experienced a financial setback along the way, some options may provide a way out. Depending on your situation and the terms of the buy now, pay later plan, you’ll have to weigh which options save the most money to make progress on debt. Paying debt with credit isn’t ideal, but it can be useful if it lowers costs and prevents you from defaulting on payments. Before turning to those options, though, consider whether updating your budget could be enough to keep payments on track.

