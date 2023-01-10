Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syrian camps

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s foreign ministry says it has repatriated two women and 13 children from refugee camps in Syria. Spanish newspaper El País said the women were widows of fighters for the Islamic State group and nine of the children were theirs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would not confirm those details. The ministry said Tuesday that police met the women upon their arrival at an airbase outside Madrid and took them to stand before a National Court judge. The children were put under the care of Madrid region social services. Other European nations have repatriated women and children from Syria following the territorial defeat of IS in March 2019.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.