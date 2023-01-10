Texas man fatally shoots person robbing taqueria customers

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury will determine whether a customer at a Houston taqueria will face charges after fatally shooting a man who pointed a gun that appeared real at customers and took their cash. Following the shooting last week, police had asked for the public’s help in identifying the man who fatally shot the robber because he had left the restaurant before police arrived. By Monday, police say they had questioned the 46-year-old man, consulted with prosecutors and determined that the shooting would be referred to a grand jury. Police say they aren’t releasing the man’s name because he has not been arrested or charged.

