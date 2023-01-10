US Navy says it seized Iran assault rifles bound for Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy has seized over 2,100 assault rifles from a ship in the Gulf of Oman it believes came from Iran and were bound for Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The seizure happened last Friday after a team from the USS Chinook, a Cyclone-class coastal patrol boat, boarded a traditional wooden sailing vessel known as a dhow. They discovered the Kalashnikov-style rifles individually wrapped in green tarps aboard the ship. That’s according to comments by Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet, on Tuesday. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

