2nd arrest in case of pitcher’s grandson born in woods

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the case of the daughter of a MLB Hall of Fame pitcher who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire in subfreezing temperatures. In a police affidavit, the daughter referred to George Theberge as her boyfriend. He was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other charges in connection with the Dec. 26 birth. The baby boy’s mother, Alexandra Eckersley, has pleaded not guilty to assault, reckless conduct and other charges. She is the daughter of Dennis Eckersley, who pitched 24 seasons as both a 20-win starter and a 50-save reliever.

