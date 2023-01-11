Alleged ‘boogaloo’ member denies threatening law enforcement

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who federal officials say is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges against him were included in an indictment that was handed up last week by a federal grand jury. McKillips and another alleged group member were both arrested last November, when authorities were increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to the midterm elections. The FBI has alleged that McKillips made at least five online threats to harm and/or kill law enforcement members.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.