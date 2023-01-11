Cayman Islands to cull feral cats to protect brown boobies

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Cayman Islands says it will start culling feral cats to help save a dwindling colony of brown booby birds. The islands’ Department of Environment says the culling will take place in the eastern region of Cayman Brac island. Only 13 brown booby fledglings out of 42 eggs survived there last year. Officials said Tuesday they will launch a humane trap and euthanasia program to help protect a new nesting season that is underway. They say any microchipped cats will be returned to owners. Brown boobies breed in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, building nests only in the ground. They are not considered an endangered species worldwide.

