Florida teachers move to block DeSantis questions on CRT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida college professors are asking a federal judge to block Gov. Ron DeSantis from requesting spending data on diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory programs in state universities. The Wednesday filing comes as part of a lawsuit against the so-called “Stop WOKE” Act, which restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker has blocked the law, though DeSantis’ office is appealing the decision. The Republican governor in late December requested state colleges submit information on programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory, which examines systemic racism.

