UK police investigating uranium-tainted cargo at Heathrow

LONDON (AP) — British counterterrorism police are investigating after border officers seized cargo contaminated with uranium at London’s Heathrow Airport. The Metropolitan Police force said Wednesday that “a very small amount of contaminated material was identified after routine screening within a package incoming to the U.K.” on Dec. 29. It said the force’s Counterterrorism Command is investigating. There have been no arrests. The BBC reported that the uranium was in a shipment of scrap metal. Police Commander Richard Smith said the amount of contaminated material was “extremely small and has been assessed by experts as posing no threat to the public.” He said it “does not appear to be linked to any direct threat,” but the investigation continues.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.