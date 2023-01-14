Egypt says ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say archaeologists have unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs. Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said Saturday an Egyptian-British mission found the royal tomb in an ancient site on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Cairo. He said initial examinations show that the tomb apparently belongs to the 18th Dynasty of Pharaonic Egypt, which spanned from 1550 B.C. to 1292 B.C.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.