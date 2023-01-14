Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis have gathered in central Tel Aviv to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the country’s legal system and weaken the Supreme Court. The protest presents an early challenge to Netanyahu and his ultranationalist national security minister, who has ordered police to take tough action if protesters block roads or display Palestinian flags. Netanyahu is on trial for corruption charges and has made overhauling the country’s legal system a centerpiece of his agenda. His justice minister says unelected judges have too much power. But opponents say the plans, which include a proposal to allow parliament to strike down Supreme Court decisions, will weaken Israel’s democratic system of checks and balances.

