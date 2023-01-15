Australian boy wakes from coma after helicopter collision

SYDNEY (AP) — A 10-year-old Australian boy who was critically injured two weeks ago when two helicopters collided, killing four people, has woken from a coma. Nicholas Tadros remained in a Brisbane hospital where medical staff described his condition on Monday as “critical but stable.” His mother Vanessa Tadros was killed in the crash Jan. 2 at the tourist city of Gold Coast. One of the priests who conducted her funeral said on social media the boy had woken from a coma and responded to questions. A British couple and one helicopter pilot also were killed in the collision. In addition to the boy, two other passengers remain hospitalized.

