Palestinians say Israeli army kills 14-year-old during raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say that Israeli security forces fatally shot a 14-year-old Palestinian during an early morning raid into a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. It’s the latest incident in weeks of surging violence. The Palestinian Health Ministry on Monday identified the deceased teenager as Omar Khumour and said he died after being struck in the head by a bullet during an Israeli military raid into Dheisha refugee camp near the city of Bethlehem. The Israeli army said that forces entered the camp and were bombarded by Molotov cocktails and rocks. It said soldiers responded to the onslaught with live fire. Violence and unrest have raged for months in the occupied West Bank.

