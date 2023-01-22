France asks Burkina Faso to clarify troop departure reports

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he is awaiting “clarifications” from Burkina Faso’s new junta leader following a report saying authorities in the West African country ordered hundreds of French troops to leave within a month. Macron said during a news conference in Paris on Saturday that the message from Burkina Faso were “confusing” with junta leader Ibrahim Traore away from the capital, Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso’s national broadcaster, RTB, reported Saturday that the junta government had decided Wednesday to end the French military presence in the country. Macron urged caution in reacting to the report, citing Russia’s possible interference and the need to make sure that there was no “manipulation” of information.

