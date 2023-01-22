Kansas man arrested after house fire killed woman, 2 girls

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The only survivor of a Kansas house fire that killed a woman and two young girls has been arrested on suspicion of setting the blaze. Topeka police arrested 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler, of Holton, on Saturday. He remained jailed Sunday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder committed in the commission of another felony, arson and several other charges. Tyler was being held in lieu of $1 million bail but had not been formally charged. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the three people who died in the Friday morning fire were identified by city spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker as 30-year-old Genny Fitzpatrick, 9-year-old Peyton Tyler, and 1-year-old Kourtney Tyler.

