Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’

HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display in the downtown Honolulu palace. Abigail Kawānanakoa’s casket was handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island. The casket is scheduled to arrive Sunday at ʻIolani Palace. Members of a law enforcement honor guard will carry the casket up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Kawānanakoa held no formal title but was considered a princess because her lineage included the royal family that once ruled the Hawaiian islands. She died last month at her home in Nuuanu, near downtown Honolulu.

