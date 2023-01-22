Turkmenistan’s president expands his father’s power

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s president has appointed his father to lead the country’s newly formed supreme representative body, further expanding his clout in the gas-rich Central Asian nation. Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who was elected last March to succeed his father, Gurbanguly, named him the chairman of Halk Maslahaty, or People’s Council, late Saturday. State television showed 2,000 members of the council greeting the presidential order with a standing ovation. The president also signed a law granting his father the title of the “national leader of the Turkmen people.” The elder Berdymukhamedov initiated the creation of the People’s Council as the upper house of parliament in 2021 and previously presided over it. On Saturday, the council was transformed into the supreme representative body.

